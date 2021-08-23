Napier train crash: Almost $30,000 raised for teen victim Ishaan Prasad

Ishaan Prasad (right) is recovering in hospital. Picture / Supplied

An appeal to raise money for the family of a Napier Boys' High School student hit by a train this month while on his way to school is nearing $30,000.

Ishaan Prasad, 16, is currently being treated in Hawke's Bay Hospital and was on Tuesday in a stable condition after being hit by a train almost two weeks ago.

His parents have thanked the community for their "outpouring of love and support" while their son recovers.

Ishaan was hit by a train less than a kilometre from his school while cycling over a train crossing on Ellison Rd during the morning of August 12.

A boom gate and flashing lights were reportedly operating at the time.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but his condition has since improved.

The scene of the collision between a cyclist and a train at the intersection of State Highway 51 (Marine Parade) and Ellison St.

A close family friend recently posted an update on a Givealittle page, set up to support the Prasad family.

"Ishaan's recovery is going well," the post read. "He received his first video message from his school friends and he was so thrilled and happy."

His parents, Irene and Sanjesh, own the Shakespeare Dairy on Bluff Hill and have been doing all they can to support their son during his recovery.

The Givealittle page was set up to help them while they take time off work. It had reached almost $30,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

"Both Irene and Sanjesh are completely overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from our amazing community," the page read.