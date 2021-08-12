Napier Boys' High School student hit by train remains in critical condition this morning

The scene of the collision between a cyclist and a train at Marine Pde. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier Boys' High School student remains in a critical condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital on Friday morning, a day after the bicycle he was riding collided with a freight train.

Police, fire and emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 51 (Marine Parade) and Ellison St just before 8.30am.

Napier Boys' High School principal Jarred Williams said the school had been saddened and shocked by the accident.

The school was supporting the family of the boy involved, he said.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

"Our students, staff and the wider school community have been informed of the incident. Support from the school counselling team and the Ministry of Education's Emergency Team is in place for those who may need assistance."

He says the school community will be updated on the situation, where and when appropriate and the school was assisting authorities in their investigations.

The main rail line from Hastings to Napier crosses Ellison St, which at that time of day is also a busy street for work commuters and school traffic.

The lengthy southbound train had stopped across the crossing, extending from the engine about 200 metres to south of Ellison St to the rear just a few metres on the city side.

It happened less than a kilometre from Napier Boys' High.