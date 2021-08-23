Napier teens arrested for raid of vape shop after being found with stolen Mazda Demio

Vaping equipment was found inside a stolen Mazda Demio. Photo / File

Police are calling for businesses in Hawke's Bay to install bollards and CCTV at their front entrances after the raid of a vape shop in Napier on Sunday.

Two teenagers were arrested on Sunday after being found with a stolen car, a Mazda Demio, on Coventry Ave, Napier.

Inside the car was vape equipment which had come from the burglary of shop in Napier earlier that morning.

A 17-year-old youth from Napier was arrested and remanded into the custody of Oranga Tamariki, pending a youth court appearance.

A 13-year-old youth was returned home for Police youth services follow-up action.

They face a range of charges including burglary and unlawful taking of motor vehicles.

"This was great work from our staff to get these burglaries solved and the alleged offenders brought to justice," Inspector Marty James Area Manager Prevention Hawkes Bay says.

"It's a win for us and for the community to be able to apprehend these people and put a stop to this offending, especially when nobody is supposed to be out and about in level four."

James said they needed public help to prevent crimes like these.

"Please be vigilant with the security of your home, business and vehicles, and if you see anything suspicious, contact 111 immediately."

James said commercial premises should install CCTV cameras and bollards in front of main entrances, if possible.

Another 17-year-old youth is still wanted and police were actively looking for them, he said.