The trailer on a Mainfreight truck and trailer unit has tipped on SH5, resulting in the truck and trailer both blocking the road. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 5 is blocked in both directions after a crash involving a truck and trailer at 4.45am.

The trailer on a Mainfreight truck and trailer unit has tipped on SH5, resulting in the truck and trailer both blocking the road.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is advising motorists to use alternative routes and allow at least an extra four to five hours of travel time.

A police statement said the ''Napier-Taupo road will be blocked for some time while a clean-up takes place''.

St John was notified at 4.49am of the incident on SH5 Glengarry, Hastings.

No injuries were reported.

SH5 road closed at Eskdale due to a truck overturning on the Napier-Taupo road. Photo Warren Buckland

The truck was on its wheels straddling both north and south-bound lanes. The trailer had hit a barrier at the side of the road and was overturned.

The road was still closed at 9.40am, but at least one truck crane had arrived and the clean-up had begun, according to a truck driver who was second on the scene and had been held-up for about five hours.

The driver told Hawke's Bay Today he saw the "the mess", pulled over, checked to see if the driver was okay and found the paperwork to see what was on board so the emergency services could be advised.

"At that time of morning it's a busy road with trucks and forestry workers and people going up to the windmill job," he said. "It's lucky no one else was caught up in it."

A crane will be brought in to right the trailer and free up the stuck truck. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a crash at 5.20pm on Monday in Hastings.

Police received a report that a vehicle hit a power pole and a parked vehicle on Frederick St, Mayfair.

Police, fire and ambulance attended and the road was blocked for a time while emergency services attended and a power company cleared fallen powerlines.

One person was initially trapped in a vehicle.

St John treated one patient in a serious condition and transported them to Hawke's Bay Hospital.