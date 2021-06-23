Napier supermarket shopper wins $1 million Lotto 1st division

The winning $1m ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World. Photo / File

The winning $1m ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World. Photo / File

One lucky Napier Lotto player will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the supermarket should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.