Napier SPCA has lots of cats and kittens for adoption, meet Hallelujah and Olive Oyl

Hallelujah, pictured with SPCA Napier Centre animal attendant Tamra Hay, is now up for adoption after being zipped in a duffel bag and dumped about a month ago. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hallelujah the cat, who was found dumped in a zipped-up bag behind a church just over a month ago, is now up for adoption.

She is one of almost 50 cats and kittens all with unique stories and personalities that are waiting for an owner after an influx at the Napier SPCA.

Napier SPCA manager Joy Walker said the sheer number of cats they were caring for meant they were in desperate need of people willing to adopt.

At the end of April Hallelujah was found in a closed black duffel bag at the back of St Thomas More Catholic Church in Wycliffe St.

Two parishioners saved her life by bringing her into the SPCA where they found she was drenched in her own urine, very hot and gasping for air.

The SPCA appealed for information about this but are yet to receive any, so, if anyone can provide information please get in touch with the Napier SPCA.

Now the five-year-old "loving cat" is in good health and is up for adoption.

A few months ago stray cat Olive Oyl came into the SPCA Napier Centre after she fell into a drum of motor oil. Photo / Supplied

Olive Oyl has been waiting to be adopted for a couple of months and is one of almost 50 felines at the Napier SPCA waiting for a home. Photo / Supplied

Another cat who has been awaiting adoption for a few months now is six-month-old Olive Oyl.

She gets her name after coming to the SPCA as a stray cat covered in oil when she fell into a drum of motor oil.

It took the SPCA team days to carefully remove the toxic oil from her fur but the "absolutely lovely, smoochy, happy" cat is now looking for a home.

The oldest cat they have available is seven years old and the youngest kittens available are 3-4 months.

Walker said there is often quite a lot of cats and kittens coming in at this time of year but there are "quite a lot" of felines at the moment.

Cats come in for a variety of reasons – unwanted litters, strays or lost and some abandoned.

Another cat, Tokyo, and his litter mates were born under someone's barbecue before being brought into the centre.

"They all deserve a second chance," Walker said.

If one centre gets full, animals that come in can be relocated to other centres, but it is preferable if they can get a permanent home through adoption.

Animal profiles are available online and anyone interested in an animal should book an appointment with the SPCA online or by calling the centre.