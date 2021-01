The BP in Main North Rd in Bay View was badly damaged in the fire. Photo / Supplied

A BP service station in Napier has been badly damaged by fire tonight.

Emergency services responded to the blaze at the Main North Rd service station in Bay View.

It appears the forecourt roof has collapsed in the fire.

Police said cordons were being put in place and the road was expected to be closed for several hours.

"The public is advised to avoid the area at this time," police said just after 10pm.