Napier retiree's late model 'pride and joy' taken from her garage as she slept

Denise Bradley is calling for the public help after her beloved 2016 Kia Sportage was stolen from her garage on Saturday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Denise Bradley bought a brand new 2016 Kia Sportage thinking that she'd never need another vehicle.

But as she slept, thieves snuck into her garage helped themselves to the Napier 72-year-old's pride and joy, which she had thought was safe inside.

Police say the Saturday morning theft is one of a number across the region in recent days.

Though there's no evidence that late-model vehicles are being specifically targeted, Hawke's Bay Today has been made aware of at least three in the past week.

Bradley, who is calling for public help to find the Sportage, says she now has "grave concerns" for the safety of the Riverbend Rd, Meeanee area, that she calls home.

Bradley, who had owned the car for four years, said a number of neighbours have suffered similar fates on their private properties across the festive period.

Police confirmed they received a report of a burglary on Riverbend Rd on January 23, during which a vehicle was taken.

However, a police spokeswoman said while local staff are aware of a number of recent vehicle thefts across the region, officers are not aware of a current trend towards the thefts of upmarket vehicles.

Bradley said the keys to her car were inside the vehicle at the time of the theft, but it was parked inside a garage 50 metres from the road.

"Basic error I know, but they still had to come into find that out," she said.

"The worst part for me was that they came up my drive and were snoopy around and that makes me feel very uncomfortable," she said.

Bradley said she intended to use the vehicle again shortly, so left the keys inside the vehicle assuming it'd be safe inside her property.

"I have grave concerns for the safety of this area as there has been an increase in bad behavior over recent times," she added.

"My car was my pride and joy and I had hoped it would last forever. This car was my retirement vehicle."

A police spokeswoman reminded vehicle owners in Hawke's Bay to "keep security top of mind" amid the thefts.

"Don't forget to lock vehicles - even if you're leaving them in your own driveway," she said. "And ideally remove all valuables, or at least put them out of sight."

The spokeswoman said for extra protection, the public could consider installing an alarm, a steering wheel lock or wheel clamp can be a good deterrent.

"Anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour occurring around vehicles should call 111 immediately," she said.

"If your vehicle has been stolen or interfered with, you can report it by calling 105."

Police enquiries are ongoing into the theft of Bradley's vehicle.