Napier rating system could undergo greatest change in 30 years

Napier City Council public consultation at play in 2018, over issues surrounding the city's War Memorial. Now the consultation will be about the rates. Photo / File

The Napier City Council has started public consultation on rating system proposals which could bring about the greatest change in more than 30 years.

Mayor Kirsten Wise, speaking on the first anniversary of her election, said the way properties are rated no longer reflects the city's residential, commercial and rural zones, and the Council wants to know what its people think, after a long wait since the council's merger with part of the old Hawke's Bay County in the local government reform of 1989.

"The purpose of our proposals is to ensure simplicity and consistency for all Napier ratepayers," she said. "It's about making sure that similar properties pay similar rates. It doesn't affect the total amount of rates collected by NCC."

The Council says a lot of changes have taken place in Napier since 1989, but "certain parts" of the rating system hadn't, and now ratepayers face important issues, including user-pays and to what extent services are funded through general rates.

Proposals have been considered through 10 council workshops, and numerous revisions have been made by staff over the last year, including taking into account councillor feedback.

Wise said that if proposed changes are adopted, most ratepayers would likely see a slight decrease in their rates, which according to Taxpayer Union figures over recent years would keep Napier rates among the lowest per household in New Zealand.

But properties that were previously part of the County, the rest of which was in 1989 included in the new Hastings District, would "likely" see an increase.

They would be contacted directly by letter about the proposals, the Council says.

Public meetings will be held later this month and consultation closes on November 15.

"These proposals are going to affect every ratepayer, as well as everyone who uses our facilities. So we want to hear from as many people as possible," Wise said.

To take part in the consultation, ratepayers are being asked to go on-line to visit www.sayitnapier.nz or collect a submission form from NCC's Customer Service Centre or public libraries.