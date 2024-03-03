A fire has broken out at a paper recycling plant in Awatoto. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firefighters from around Hawke’s Bay were called to a blaze on Waitangi Rd in Awatoto on Monday morning.

The Oji Fibre Solutions plant is located in the beachfront industrial area of Napier and describes itself as one of Australasia’s leading manufacturers of pulp, paper and wood-fibre based packaging solutions.

Firefighters were dousing large piles of cardboard boxes and paper packaging at the site about 8.40am.

The site manager at nearby Ravendown fertilizer factory said the fire was not impacting Ravensdown.

MORE TO COME