Napier family photograph orca leap from surf outside their home

Amy Blakesley took this rare shot of an orca leaping from the water at Bayview, Napier. Photo Amy Blakesley.

By Mark Story

A mother and son were privy to a spectacular orca aerial display outside their home on a Napier beach this morning.

Amy Blakesley and her 11-year-old, Evan, were watching a pod of three orca swim close to the shore when one leapt clean out of the water at Bayview, north of Napier.

"We've lived in Bayview for about four years and we've never ever seen that before," Amy said. "It pretty much cleared the water.

"It did it twice."

The phenomenon, which happened about 10.40am, was a mystery. "We're not sure if it was hunting, we think it was just playing."

Mother and son were both lucky to be there at all.

Evan was enjoying a day at home due to a teacher-only day at school.

"He was my spotter, he was keeping tabs on them so we could follow their antics. I was lucky too as I had a day off work. We were both so lucky to be here, so lucky to see something like this."

Sadly it came on the same day as news that 31 whales, likely to be pilot whales, died overnight after they became stranded on Farewell Spit on the South Island.