Nga Teiri, also known as Nga Teina, will appear in court on June 22. Photo / NZME

The faith healer facing multiple sexual assault charges who failed to show for his trial last month has been arrested.

Nga Teiri, also known as Nga Teina, was arrested in Auckland on Monday, the Napier District Court has been told.

He was excused appearing in the court on Wednesday as he had been admitted to hospital.

Judge Gordon Matenga remanded him in custody to appear on June 22.

Teiri is facing 20 charges of indecently assaulting women over the age of 16. The charges involve eight complainants, from Hastings, Tokoroa and Ōtara.

Teiri failed to show up for five consecutive days of his trial last month.

Efforts to find him and bring him to the Napier court were unsuccessful and the jury which had been sworn in to try him was eventually discharged.