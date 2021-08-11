Napier Boys High School student hit by train, critically injured

The scene of the collision between a cyclist and a train at Marine Pde. Photo / Warren Buckland

The scene of the collision between a cyclist and a train at Marine Pde. Photo / Warren Buckland

A student cycling to Hawke's Bay's biggest high school has been critically injured in a morning rush-hour collision with a freight train in Napier.

Police, fire and emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 51 (Marine Parade) and Ellison St just before 8.30am. Hawke's Bay Today understands the injured cyclist is a student who was en route to school at Napier Boys' High School.

The main rail line from Hastings to Napier crosses Ellison St, which at that time of day is also a busy street for work commuters and school traffic.

A person driving past the scene said a cyclist was on the ground and getting treatment.

The lengthy southbound train had stopped across the crossing, extending from the engine about 200 metres to south of Ellison St to the rear just a few metres on the city side.

It happened less than a kilometre from Napier Boys' High School, from where new principal Jarred Williams confirmed in a message to the school community early this afternoon that one of its students had been involved.

"Unfortunately, this morning we have been informed that a student from our school has been involved in an accident on the way to school at a railway crossing," he said.

A cyclist has been injured after reportedly being struck by a train in Napier. Photo / NZME

"He has been taken to hospital and his family are with him. We will inform the school community as appropriate."

He said the school, which has more than 1000 students, is being supported by the Ministry of Education's emergency team at the school, and advised parents that students needing any support should approach the appropriate staff and counsellors.

A St John Ambulance Service spokesman said soon after the incident an ambulance had taken one person from the scene to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings in a critical condition.

About 4km of the Marine Pde and SH51 stretch from Warren St to Awatoto Rd was also closed as emergency services amassed at the scene, with traffic being diverted on McGrath St and Te Awa Ave.

Police said late this morning the crossing and therefore the Ellison St entrance and exit on the beachfront road would be closed most of the day.

KiwiRail chief operating officer Todd Moyle said their thoughts were with the friends and family of the cyclist.

"Incidents like this are extremely upsetting for all those involved, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the cyclist," Moyle said.

"In line with our standard practice our driver and all of our staff involved will be offered support from KiwiRail.

"The train was a freight service travelling from Napier to Hastings."

This week is KiwiRail and Tracksafe NZ's annual Rail Safety Week, with a particular focus on crossings in rural areas and provincial centres.

Hawke's Bay has in recent times had one of the lowest rail accident rates in the country, but there is a high incident rate on the highway in the road network around the intersection.

Government last year dedicated $2.75 million to improvements relating to access across the highway and the crossing, the intersection also being next to the entrance to a freedom camping carpark and a bicycle pump track.

One crash between a train and a light motor vehicle occurred in the year ended June, but there have been other crashes and tragedies on the road, and 3km south of the crossing an intersection has seen five fatalities in the past three years.

Waka Kotahi NZTA and the Napier City Council are understood to have had some discussions relating to improvements because of the growing traffic numbers and diverse nature of the crossing, the intersection and other nearby aspects.

NZTA has been asked for comment on improvements that are planned.