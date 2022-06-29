The man accused of murdering Northland woman Gaelene Bright has pleaded not guilty.
Name suppression lapsed for Raymond Charles Phillimore, 65, and was not further pursued when he made a brief appearance in the High Court at Whangārei this morning via AV-link from a prison remand unit.
Counsel Leo Lafferty entered not guilty pleas on his client's behalf to charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Justice Geoffrey Venning further remanded Phillimore in custody for another case review hearing on August 18.
His trial by jury has been scheduled for June 12 next year.
Bright was 69 when she went missing on May 1, the last sighting of her was when she left a friend's house in Waimamaku, a small rural village in south Hokianga.
A few days after Bright went missing police discovered her ute around 500kms away in Te Kuiti.
Her body was later found in the Waipoua Forest, near State Highway 12 on the west coast of Northland, on May 17 after a lengthy search.
Phillimore was arrested near Hastings and charged with murder that same day.