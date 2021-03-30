Name and meet baby penguin at Kelly Tarlton's

The baby chick arrived on Valentine's Day Photo / Supplied

What's grey and fluffy and lives in a freezer? That could be the start of a joke, but it's a question for anyone who wants to enter the Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's name the baby penguin competition.

The 6-week-old chick was born to Loaf (dad) and Solo on Valentine's Day and is growing fast, now weighing-in at 5kg.

"The fluffy little chick spent the first month of its life with its head tucked under dad Loaf's tummy but has recently started venturing out and standing up in front," said Laura Seaman, team leader, birds.

"It is still too early for us to know the gender of the baby but it's safe to say it is doing very well and being cared for wonderfully by its parents Loaf and Solo."

The King penguin chick is now six weeks of age and weighs almost 5kg. Photo / Supplied

The hatchling is the second baby for dad Loaf and the third for mum Solo.

The team at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's run New Zealand's only King penguin breeding programme, which is one of the most successful programmes of its kind in the world and been running for 24 years.

Entrants to the competition can submit their suggestion online and the winner will receive two Penguin Passport experience where they can go on the ice to meet the beautiful birds.

To enter visit: www.visitsealife.com/auckland/information/news/