Nalinee Giri's memory lives on in Kerikeri pātaka kai community pantry

Oscar and Esha McCallion with a new pātaka kai in Kerikeri dedicated to the memory of their mother Nalinee Giri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A Kerikeri woman's kindness had been immortalised in a pātaka kai aiming to continue her generosity.

The community pantry was opened on Saturday by Oscar and Esha McCallion, whose late mother, Nalinee Giri, set up the town's original community pātaka kai.

She kept several old fridges outside her business on Kerikeri Rd stocked with food, clothing and toys for families who were struggling financially.

Giri died in tragic circumstances at Wharau Bay in April.

When Sasha Fraser-Nathan, a newcomer to Kerikeri, discovered the town no longer had a pataka kai — and the reason for its demise — she led a community project to replace it.

It was funded by a Givealittle campaign and donations from local businesses. Other firms donated paint, materials and the sign while Kerikeri Preschool provided the site and Kerikeri Men's Shed took care of construction.

Jaime Smith, a long-time friend of Nalinee Giri's daughter Esha McCallion, stocks the new community pantry. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Son Oscar McCallion said it was nice to know his mother's work would carry on and that she would be remembered. The pātaka's name, Nalinee's Pantry, is displayed on a steel sign in the same style Giri used for her shop Jaffas Dressing Rooms.

''Mum touched a lot of people. She always taught us kindness is something that doesn't need to be shown, it just needs to be done. This is the epitome of that.''

His mother was selfless to a fault, he said.

''Never in our lives did we see her put herself before us, or anyone else. She was always looking out for the betterment of other people.''

McCallion said others had put their hands up to organise the pantry. All he and his siblings had been asked to do was give it a green light.

''It's so awesome. I can't say enough about this community,'' he said.

The pātaka kai in progress at Kerikeri Men's Shed with Richard Tamaho (left), John Geertsen, John Tetley and Sasha Fraser-Nathan. Photo / Peter de Graaf

About 40 people attended the opening which followed a blessing the evening before by Ngāti Rēhia.

Fraser-Nathan said she was delighted with the turnout and the number of volunteers who had agreed to take turns keeping the pantry stocked and tidy.

As of Saturday it was overflowing with fresh fruit and vegetables from people's gardens, non-perishable foods and other essentials.

Fraser-Nathan said Giri was much more than a business owner.

''She was someone who really cared. It was her motto, 'Give a little, take a little', I wanted to preserve. I want people to feel they can come and get what they need.''

Nalinee's Pantry is located on Hobson Ave, next to Cathay Cinemas and opposite the post office. The site was chosen because it is central and well-lit but more discreet than a main-street location.