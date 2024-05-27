Naitoa Ah Kuoi has extended his contract with the Gallagher Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs have extended their contract with playmaker Naitoa Ah Kuoi until the end of 2026.

Born and raised in Wellington, the dynamic lock/loose forward moved north after being named as part of the Chiefs squad in 2020. He made his debut for the Chiefs in 2020 in the opening Super Rugby match against the Blues.

He has since gone from strength to strength and played his 50th game for the side this season.

On extending the contract with the Chiefs, Ah Kuoi said it was “pretty cool” to be “sticking around”.

“I’ve been here since I was 20 and I’ve grown up in this place. The Chiefs have made me a better player, a better person and supported my family throughout this journey which I’m truly grateful for.”

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said Ah Kuoi was a big part of the franchise.

“He’s a strong, consistent performer and has been outstanding for us in his time with the team,” McMillan said.

“He’s a big personality that adds a lot to the off-field culture, bringing abundant energy. His family have been a real ‘why’ for him and we are glad to have them continuing as part of the Chiefs whānau too.

“We are looking forward to seeing his continued development as a player and as a man.”

At NPC level, Ah Kuoi has made a home at the Bay of Plenty Steamers and he said he had big plans for this team.

“At the end of the day, I just want to win a title for this province and its people. That’s it.”

This week the Chiefs face the Blues in their final regular-season match, in what should be a Battle of the Bombays blockbuster.