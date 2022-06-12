A surprise giant fireworks display. Photo / Twitter @JaneBlackmoreNZ

A large and mysterious fireworks display has boomed across central Auckland tonight, leaving residents and authorities baffled.

The fireworks display - near the base of Mt Eden - was close to Life Church, which has been celebrating its 30th birthday this weekend. On its website, it had promised celebrations would continue into Sunday evening.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ both said they were unaware of any scheduled displays.

Others on social media speculated it may be linked to the Armageddon Expo at the Auckland Showgrounds - although the expo was well over before the fireworks started.

The display shook nearby houses in Mt Eden, and boomed through Newmarket and other suburbs.

"It was so loud the house shook on the big ones," one resident said on Twitter. "Those apartments on Normanby (Rd) would have had a great view like they were coming right at them. (would they have been warned?)"

"We're right near the epicenter!" said another Twitter user. "Popped upstairs and saw the fireworks - they were quite close to us and also echoing off the Newmarket buildings. Never heard anything like it!"

According to Life Church, celebrations would be held across the day and into the evening at its Mt Eden base. "The celebrations continue into the evening with a special ticketed service at LIFE Central as we celebrate and honour Ps Paul & Maree for their 40 years of full-time ministry. There's so much to celebrate and thank God for!"

The Armageddon Expo celebrated its 100th show this weekend.

Great view of the fireworks just now #Auckland pic.twitter.com/abr3QEizEv — Jane Blackmore (@JaneBlackmoreNZ) June 12, 2022