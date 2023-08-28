Coalition questions swirl and insults fly in Parliament, ankle bracelet fears in wake of a leaked report and it’s officially the last week of winter. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Telegram

By RNZ

The MyLifeMatters campaign says New Zealanders’ ability to get new and breakthrough medicines lags behind other OECD countries.

The collective represents more than one million patients with cancers, rare disorders, diabetes, and other life-limiting conditions.

Patient Voice Aotearoa chairperson Malcolm Mulholland said New Zealanders were “one diagnosis away” from having to move to Australia to access medicines that are publicly funded elsewhere in the OECD.

“We are in a crisis and our politicians need to act,” he said.

Mulholland said Pharmac needed urgent investment.

“In April 2023, there were 1092 applications waiting for funding on Pharmac’s Options for Investment List, with many medicines languishing for an average wait time of 7.7 years and longer.”

Representing Brain Tumour Support, Pauline was at the campaign launch in central Auckland on Monday morning.

“In 2018 I was diagnosed with a surprise tumour and after the surgery I found the first three months, which is the acute treatment, brilliant.

“However, after the three months, you are left on your own.”

She said although some medicine was funded for brain cancer, not all injuries were the same.

“Each brain tumour, each head injury is different ... they might have some similarities, but each one of us faces different cognitive challenges.

“Funding is so important to make sure we all have a better quality of life, mostly after acute treatment.”

“They [Pharmac] talk and say ‘hey, let’s do another research assessment’ and then [they] put it into a box. We need more action.”

Crohn’s and Colitis New Zealand chief executive Belinda Brown said Pharmac should keep up with new medicine options becoming available overseas.

“We’ve just had two new ones funded but they are now old technology, there’s new medicine coming all the time.

“It’s important to keep patients out of hospital and given medications so there’s less burden on our health care system.”

She would like to see Pharmac’s budget doubled.

Brown questioned what Pharmac had done on the recommendations in the review last year and said she would like more accountability.

“We spent all this money as a Government, what have they actually done with those recommendations?

“I think that if Pharmac was under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health someone might hold them accountable. If we don’t have our health, what do we have?”

RNZ has approached Pharmac for comment.

Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Peter Dickens said patients’ quality of life was being affected by the lack of up-to-date funded medication.

“We are really worried about the medicine crises in New Zealand, particularly for prostate cancer patients. There hasn’t been a new therapeutic treatment [for prostate cancer] funded in almost 10 years, while overseas, they are about two generations of medicine ahead of us.”

Dickens said New Zealand was falling behind, and men were dying and having a worse quality of life as a result.

“It’s very clear that the way we go about funding medicine is broken and what we need the political parties to do is to have a sit down and have a really good look at the Pharmac model and change it.

“Something has to change because people are dying as a result,” Dickens said.