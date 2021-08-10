Murky brown wave rolls into Wellington's Evans Bay

Footage of a brown wave moving into Evans Bay in Wellington this morning. Video / Andrew Elias-Jones

A murky brown wave that crept into Wellington's Evans Bay this morning and turned the bay's waters dark has been captured on video.

Wellington City Council said the substance was silt - while Greater Wellington Regional Council believed it was naturally occurring biological formation that was harmless to people.

Wellington man Andrew Jones watched the brown film flow into Evans Bay around 11.45am - and initially feared it could be sewage of some toxic spill.

"I looked out the window and there was this red-brown shadow ... creeping through Evans Bay, insidiously taking over [the bay]," he said.

A brown substance seen flowing through Evans Bay, Wellington on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Wellington City Council Eastern ward councillor committee Sean Rush said the substance was silt that had travelled from the Hutt River, after being stirred up by the weekend's heavy rainfall.

Every time there was a downpour, the Hutt River and associated waterways were flushed into the harbour, he said.

"The visual is a clean-line as depicted in the image and usually does shock people, often they believe sewage. If it was choppy, as yesterday, you would not see it so well," Rush said.

The brown silt would be gone in two to three tide cycles, he said.

The brown wave was caught on camera by a Wellington resident. Photo / Supplied

However, Greater Wellington Regional Council said the substance could be naturally occurring and harmless to people.

"We get the same thing with pollen, which accumulates and looks like a scum on the surface of the water and is always confused with pollution. It isn't pollution and It will naturally disperse.