New Zealand

Murder charge laid after death of Auckland 3-month old

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a 3-month-old baby in Auckland.

The baby was taken to Middlemore Hospital on Sunday September 18 with serious injuries.

The baby was subsequently transported to Starship hospital, however, sadly died in the early hours of September 29.

The man was previously charged with wounding with intent to injure, however today that charge was upgraded to murder.

He was expected to reappear in the Manukau District Court by audio-visual link today.


