- A woman who gave birth on an Air New Zealand flight planned to give birth at Te Matatini, relatives have claimed.
- They say their family member was in labour for 12 hours before boarding the flight, which she hid from Air NZ staff.
- Posts on the mum’s social media account show her at Te Matatini with her newborn girl.
The woman who gave birth on an Air New Zealand flight was in labour for 12 hours before take-off and planned to give birth at Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga, a relative claims.
The shocking revelations come from family members of the mother, who told the Herald she has four other children not in her custody.
The pregnant woman gave birth to a girl on Wednesday onboard a 55-minute flight from Auckland to New Plymouth.