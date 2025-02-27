He said his people were revitalising their culture and language, of which there were no living fluent speakers, and Te Matatini provided a model of action.

“I think this is the pinnacle of that. What is happening here is just tremendous.”

The Nisga’a people are a self-governing nation, after signing British Columbia’s first modern treaty recognising its lands and court. Robinson, who is an elder, said there were many similarities between First Nations people in Canada and Māori in terms of their experiences.

He said Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga was a “powerful” example of how important a strong identity and sense of pride was for people’s overall wellbeing.

George said the biggest impression the festival had left on him was the way Māori culture “is integrated in so many unique ways, and how effective it is”.

“It’s given me more wind behind my canoe to really dig harder into my work.”

Athena Baker, Gabriel George and Bruce Robinson were part of a 30-strong delegation of First Nations people from Canada who visited Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga. Photo / Andy Jackson

Argentine Ambassador Maria Bogado, Chilean Ambassador Manahi Pakarati Novoa, Canadian High Commissioner Keith Smith and Australia’s inaugural Ambassador for First Nations People, Justin Mohamed, all spoke glowingly of the festival.

Novoa, who is the only diplomat of Polynesian Rapa Nui ancestry in the Chilean foreign service, said she had been to Te Matatini before and had brought her two children this time to experience it.

“I think it’s growing a lot and I wanted them to see how the Māori people express their culture and their pride.”

Mohammed said the “immense” cultural connections between the indigenous people of Australia and New Zealand had been forged over centuries. And while there were strong sporting and cultural ties already in place, he saw the capacity to forge economic connections, too.

Bogado, who has had previous diplomatic postings in Spain and Geneva, said it was her first visit to Te Matatini, before acknowledging the ongoing efforts made by Māori to share their culture.

“I’m really honoured to be here.”

Smith, a member of the Thessalon First Nation people from Ontario, Canada, said he purposely timed his visit to Aotearoa so he could attend Te Matatini. There were already “real synergies” between Canadian First Nations people and Māori, and he saw the potential for this relationship to grow, especially in terms of trade, commerce and education.

Smith also had high praise for the ongoing efforts to nurture te reo Māori.

“Māori are world leaders in terms of the revitalisation of indigenous language.”

Australia’s inaugural Ambassador for First Nations People Justin Mohamed; Ambassador of the Republic of Chile Manahi Pakarati Novoa; Alistair Ferris, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Maria Bogado; High Commissioner for Canada Keith Smith and Te Whenua Moemoeā delegate Ihaka Cotter. Photo / Andy Jackson.

Carl Ross, Te Manahautū Te Matatini, said: “Kapa haka is vital for preserving and reviving Māori culture, language and traditions. It fosters a sense of identity and ensures that our rich cultural heritage is passed down to future generations.

“Through kapa haka, we promote learning and understanding of te ao Māori, its traditional practices and values. It enriches cultural knowledge and plays a significant role in the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

“I was honoured to host our international manuhiri at Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga and to hear of the memorable and meaningful impact it is having on them.”