By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ

A woman has given birth on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to New Plymouth, RNZ understands.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said after flight NZ5041 landed in New Plymouth on Wednesday one customer remained on board to receive medical attention.

A passenger at the airport said an ambulance could be seen on the tarmac following the plane’s arrival.

The passenger said they were later told by Air New Zealand staff that a woman had gone into labour after the plane landed and the baby was born shortly after.