Dylan, 4, died in a crash near Dannevirke earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

Dylan, 4, died in a crash near Dannevirke earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

When Chloe Foster suggested going to Napier’s Park Island last year to see the fairy doors, her son Dylan was excited by the idea.

The event, put on in October by Napier City Council, included 15 fairy doors.

“He would go to every different door and find a little gift for the fairies,” Foster said.

Dylan was 4 when he tragically lost his life in a crash just over three months ago.

Chloe Foster with Dylan. Photo / Supplied

He was travelling with his father when the crash happened near the Mangatera Dog Park just off State Highway 2 in Dannevirke.

Foster, from Napier, hadn’t realised the crash had happened so close to the dog park, but when she wanted to do something in her son’s memory, creating a fairy garden at the park seemed fitting.

She said Dylan was obsessed with dogs, but the fairy doors seemed to spark his imagination.

“He was always hunting for fairies. It became our thing.”

A friend took her to the dog park and down the walkway to the clearing where they found a little spot that would be perfect.

“It was the perfect little Dylan space,” Foster said.

Chloe Foster created the garden in Dylan's memory. Photo / Supplied

With permission from those who maintained the park, Foster and her friend Amy Wardlaw hid hand-painted rocks, mushrooms and fairy doors.

Foster created a plaque and her father made the doors from wood and horseshoes.

The doors were made using wood and horseshoes. Photo / Supplied

The plaque for Dylan. Photo / Supplied

She wanted it to be a space where people could go and even contribute a gift of their own for the fairies.

“It’s touched a lot of people,” Foster said.

Dylan seemed to be very in tune with nature, having an understanding that was beyond his years, she said.

They had volunteered for Cape Sanctuary where Dylan would help his mum and nana to feed the kaka and the morning of the crash he had gone to the SPCA with his nana to make a donation.

“He absolutely loved all animals.”

Dylan was fearless on the BMX bike. He also loved dogs. Photo / Supplied

Foster said her son had no fear, especially when taking on the hills at the Hawke’s Bay BMX club.

“He was so brave and wanted to give everything a go.”

She raised him as a single mum, moving from Ashhurst to Napier when he was 6 months old.

“He was my whole life.”







