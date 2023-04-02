Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Multiple shots fired at house in Auckland’s Mt Wellington overnight

RNZ
The house where a shooting took place on Saturday night. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

An Auckland mother who lives near a house targeted in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night says she heard multiple shots.

Police are investigating the shooting on Jolson Road in the suburb of Mt Wellington.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but Counties Manukau police said it was believed a “number of shots were fired at the exterior of the building from the roadside”.

Local mother-of-four Crystal told RNZ she was alarmed when she heard shots just before 11pm.

“I was still awake. I went to the restroom, and that’s when I heard about six gunshots - fired multiple times, no pausing. Just continuously. Then I heard the car drive off.”

Police are not saying the incident is gang-related, but it is understood the headquarters of the Auckland Black Power chapter is on Jolson Road.

Several men wearing Black Power clothing were guarding the house on Saturday afternoon.

“I just felt for the kids, because I know kids live in that house, at the pad,” Crystal said.

“I hope everyone’s okay in there… will it be the same after this? Will there be more? I just don’t know.”

- RNZ

