Multiple people trapped, diversions in place after car and truck crash on Ngongotahā Rd, Rotorua

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Ngongotahā Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said they were told about the crash, between Rotorua and Ngongotahā, about 9.20am.

The crash was between a car and a truck. There is one person trapped in each vehicle, she said.

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a truck on ngongotahā Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

Initial reports were both people had serious injuries.

The road has now been closed and diversions are in place, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene and a helicopter was on its way.

Traffic is at a stand still on Ngongotahā Rd after a crash. Photo /Ben Fraser

A reporter on the scene said traffic was at a standstill from about Mitai Māori Village and traffic was building quickly.

