Multiple people trapped, diversions in place after car and truck crash on Ngongotahā Rd, Rotorua

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Ngongotahā Rd.
A police media spokeswoman said they were told about the crash, between Rotorua and Ngongotahā, about 9.20am.
The crash was between a car and a truck. There is one person trapped in each vehicle, she said.
Initial reports were both people had serious injuries.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The road has now been closed and diversions are in place, she said.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene and a helicopter was on its way.
A reporter on the scene said traffic was at a standstill from about Mitai Māori Village and traffic was building quickly.
More to come.
he said.