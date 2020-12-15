Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Multiple people trapped, diversions in place after car and truck crash on Ngongotahā Rd, Rotorua

Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Ngongotahā Rd.
Rotorua Daily Post

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Ngongotahā Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said they were told about the crash, between Rotorua and Ngongotahā, about 9.20am.

The crash was between a car and a truck. There is one person trapped in each vehicle, she said.

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a truck on ngongotahā Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a truck on ngongotahā Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

Initial reports were both people had serious injuries.

The road has now been closed and diversions are in place, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene and a helicopter was on its way.

Traffic is at a stand still on Ngongotahā Rd after a crash. Photo /Ben Fraser
Traffic is at a stand still on Ngongotahā Rd after a crash. Photo /Ben Fraser

A reporter on the scene said traffic was at a standstill from about Mitai Māori Village and traffic was building quickly.

More to come.

he said.