Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Sudden death of Rotorua schoolgirl Kimalyn Smith-Filipo leaves 'gaping hole' in community

4 minutes to read

Kimalyn Smith-Filipo was 17 years old when she died from an "accident at home" on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Caroline Fleming
By:

Multimedia journalist

Kimalyn Smith-Filipo was passionate about her Tokelauan and Māori heritage - and those cultures came together to mourn after the talented teen died suddenly.

Those who knew Smith-Filipo say she was warm-hearted, radiant, had a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.