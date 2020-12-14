Bystanders lift car off child in Rotorua carpark incident

Members of the public lifted a car to free a young boy who was trapped underneath in an incident that happened in a carpark in central Rotorua this morning.

The incident happened at 10.30am in the Rotorua Credit Union carpark on the corner of Ranolf and Pukuatua Sts. Police along with fire and St John ambulance services are in attendance.

Lum Tamati told a Rotorua Daily Post journalist on the scene he and about three other men in the area saw the commotion and lifted the car off the young boy.

Police at the scene of the incident outside the Rotorua Credit Union today. Photo / Ben Fraser

"As I was driving past I saw all these people running around in the carpark so I looked over there and at first I could not see, but when I looked properly I saw a young kid under a car and it appears like he had got run over," Tamati said.

Police and St John are at the scene of an incident on Ranolf St. Photo / Ben Fraser

"About four of us guys jumped out of our cars from around the place to help this young fellow. We lifted the car up so he could get out. He's only a bit bruised up, he was crying and carrying on but he seems to be okay."

Rotorua businessman Darryl Pierce was in the area shortly after it happened and said he offered to help.

He said he helped the boy's mother and father to stay calm while keeping an eye on the young boy, whom he thought was aged about 6.

He said there were two children in the car, including an older boy, and it was understood the incident happened while their parents were inside the Credit Union.

"It was just one of those silly accidents and a horrible time of year for it to happen. He was pretty grazed up but hopefully that's about the extent of it."

He said those who lifted the car off the young boy did a great job.

"It was pretty obvious what needed to be done.

"My main concern was for the young fellow and making sure Mum and Dad weren't stressing out too much. I just hope he is okay and I hope the family has a good Christmas."

A police spokeswoman said it appeared that a child was hit by a car on Ranolf St.

"The circumstances are not clear but fortunately the child only suffered minor to moderate injuries. They have been transported to hospital by ambulance," she said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they attended and assessed a person in a moderate condition.