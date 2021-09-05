Multiple injuries after van and truck crash near Paengaroa

Multiple people were injured after a crash between a truck and a van closed part of State Highway 2 near Paengaroa this morning.
Four people were treated for injuries, one serious, two moderate, and one minor and taken to Tauranga Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.
A further four patients were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
SH2 between the SH33 roundabout and Wilson Rd was closed for a time and reopened about 9.30am, NZTA said.
Five ambulance vehicles attended the incident as well as Fire and Emergency NZ services.
A police spokeswoman said one person had been trapped.
A St John spokeswoman said ambulance services were called to the scene on SH2 just before 8am.
Meanwhile, emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a truck and motorbike in on Taurikura Drive between Takitimu Drive and Whiore Ave
A police spokesman said police were called to the scene about 7.10am.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.
"St John treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Tauranga Hospital," she said.
More to come.