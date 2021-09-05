Multiple injuries after van and truck crash near Paengaroa

A serious crash closed this part of State Highway 2 near Paengaroa this morning. Photo / George Novak

A serious crash closed this part of State Highway 2 near Paengaroa this morning. Photo / George Novak

Multiple people were injured after a crash between a truck and a van closed part of State Highway 2 near Paengaroa this morning.

Four people were treated for injuries, one serious, two moderate, and one minor and taken to Tauranga Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

A further four patients were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

SH2 between the SH33 roundabout and Wilson Rd was closed for a time and reopened about 9.30am, NZTA said.

Five ambulance vehicles attended the incident as well as Fire and Emergency NZ services.

A police spokeswoman said one person had been trapped.

06/09/21 07:56: Traffic incident in Paengaroa . 8 patients treated. Ambulance still on Scene. More details to follow. https://t.co/yMUEBI06Tq — St John (@StJohnAlerts) September 5, 2021

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance services were called to the scene on SH2 just before 8am.

UPDATE 9:30AM

This crash now fully cleared with #SH2 OPEN again near Paengaroa. ^TP https://t.co/gjPdnxBkgL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a truck and motorbike in on Taurikura Drive between Takitimu Drive and Whiore Ave

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene about 7.10am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.

"St John treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Tauranga Hospital," she said.

More to come.