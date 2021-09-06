Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Father admits attempting to murder son after setting him alight with petrol

4 minutes to read
A Bowentown father has admitted attempting to murder his son after setting him on fire. Photo / Getty Images

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

A father who threw petrol over his son and set him alight causing severe burns to 70 per cent of his body has admitted an attempted murder charge.

Ihau Nigel Tawhiti, of Bowentown, pleaded guilty

