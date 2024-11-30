New Zealand Sign is one of the three official languages of Aotearoa, alongside te reo Māori and English.
New Zealand’s largest longitudinal study of child health, Growing Up in New Zealand, has found that 40% of 2-year-olds here understand two or more languages, while 7% understand three or more.
“It has been a learning process for us,” said Ayla’s dad Silas.
He recalled a morning when Ayla woke up saying the word “bhok” repeatedly.
“I thought she wanted to read a book early in the morning, but Faryal explained she was saying ‘bhok,’ which means ‘hunger’ in Urdu,” he said with a laugh.
This mix of languages is also part of Aline Carrara and Ritodhi Chakraborty’s lives. Born in Brazil and raised in Iraq, Carrara met her partner, Chakraborty – who is from India – in the US, where they had their first child, Theo, now 8.
In 2019, they moved to New Zealand, where Chakraborty took up a position as a lecturer at Lincoln University. Their youngest child Manu was born here in 2021.
All the household members speak English, Portuguese and Bengali.
“It’s a fusion of all the three languages. Sometimes, in the same sentence,” said Carrara. “They can be talking using the Portuguese structure, but including Bengali and English words.”
“I’ve seen it in hotels in New Zealand where it says, ‘no cooking food with strong flavours, especially Indian food.’ It is printed on the wall. It doesn’t make you feel completely accepted by the community.”
He hopes his children embrace their identity and love themselves.
“I don’t want to change my kids. They’re perfect the way they are.”
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.