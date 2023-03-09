Multi-vehicle crash causes significant delays on Wellington motorway

Traffic queues on State Highway 1 this morning. Photo / NZTA

A crash on State Highway 1 in Wellington has caused significant delays for morning commuters.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash blocked the centre southbound lane of the motorway just before the Ngauranga Interchange.

UPDATE 7:25AM

SH1 southbound remains down to two lanes prior to the Ngauranga Interchange.

Please expect significant southbound DELAYS as traffic is now congested back to the SH1/59 merge. ^CS https://t.co/aLJP7JfwxO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) March 9, 2023

At 7am queues were building quickly, and by 7.30am they were all the way back to the SH1/SH59 merge.

Waka Kotahi is urging people to stay out of the centre lane and expect delays.

An NZ police spokesperson said the crash occurred just before 7am, and was a “multiple vehicle nose-to-tail”.

Traffic control was in place, and the spokesperson said police were still at the scene.