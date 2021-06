Motorists on the Southern Motorway are being warned to expect delays. Photo / NZTA

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking a Southern Motorway lane this afternoon with Auckland motorists warned to expect delays.

The crash is blocking the right southbound lane before the Ellerslie-Panmure off-ramp.

"Pass the scene with care and expect delays until this crash can be cleared by police."