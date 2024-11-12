Kaiapoi High School acting principal Scott Liddell said the school community has been left in shock.

“As a school community, we are deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden passing of Brook,” he said.

“Our staff and students fondly remember Brook as someone who lived life to the fullest and a boy who had a great group of very loyal mates who are coming together in these tough times.”

Liddell said Wilson had a bright future ahead of him and they passed on their sympathy to his whānau.

The Woodend touch and rugby community was also rocked by the tragedy and the club posted a message online the day after Wilson’s death.

Woodend Rugby Club president Mark Paterson wanted to thank everyone who helped out at the time of the incident.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of one of our players, Brook Wilson, who experienced a medical event last night at Woodend touch,” Paterson said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Brook’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Paterson revealed the club was communicating with New Zealand Rugby about offering group counselling sessions for anybody impacted.

“It is important that we look after each other, check in on how people are doing, and get through this together as a whānau,” he said.

Paterson said it was normal to have questions in situations like this and sharing those thoughts was “one of the best ways we can look after ourselves”.

A blessing was held at the clubrooms last Wednesday which was attended by family and close friends.

“In this time of loss, our community stands united in solidarity and support,” said Paterson.

On Tuesday, a quiz is being held in his memory to raise funds for the Wilson family.

Friend Dylan Schaare organised the quiz on Facebook with their team, MOT, of which Wilson was a regular member.

“Team MOT, one of our regular quiz teams, has tragically lost a great mate and fellow quiz team member,” the page said.

Funds raised through donations and raffles will be donated to the Wilson family. The Good Home Pegasus Restaurant has set aside the entire venue for the event.

His funeral will be held in Rangiora on Thursday.