A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following a man’s death in Mt Wellington yesterday afternoon.

The woman is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

“A scene examination at the Lynton Rd property will continue over the weekend and locals can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days,” Brand said.

Yesterday police launched an investigation into the death after the man’s body was found at a Mt Wellington property.

Police received a report a man had been injured in a flat on Lynton Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene just after 2pm they found the man dead.

Yesterday, Brand said police were speaking with a woman who was at the address.











