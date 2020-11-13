Mt Roskill shotgun home invasion, triple shooting: Man charged with aggravated burglary

The 30-year-old arrested now faces three charges of Wounding with Intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm and one of Aggravated Burglary. Photo / file

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged over a home invasion in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill in which three people were shot earlier this year.

The man was arrested at an address in Te Atatū this morning, police said.

The home invasion occurred at around 7.40am on Saturday February 29, when three men went to a house on Marion Avenue in Mt Roskill.

They entered the property and fired a shotgun and a .22 calibre firearm at the occupants.

Three people in the address were shot and one of the victims has been left with permanent injuries.

The 30-year-old arrested now faces three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of aggravated burglary.

He is expected is appear in Auckland District Court today.

Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and they could not rule out the possibly of further arrests.

A police statement said they remain committed to identifying the remaining alleged offenders and holding them to account.

* Anyone with information can contact Avondale Police on 105 quoting file number 200229/1623 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.