Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mt Roskill McDonald’s attack: Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of family member

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services carry a person out of McDonald's in an Auckland suburb. Video / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a family member at an Auckland McDonald’s.

Mitesh Kumar appeared in the Auckland High Court this morning.

Kumar was initially charged with grievous bodily harm in the Auckland District Court following the alleged attack on January 11 at the Stoddard Rd McDonald’s.

But the charge was later upgraded to attempted murder and the case moved to the High Court.

Appearing before Justice Mathew Downs this morning, Kumar pleaded guilty to attempted murder and two charges of failing to assist police with a search.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He was remanded in custody until his sentencing on November 5.

Court documents show the complainant is a family member with whom he shares a surname.

Footage from the scene showed emergency services carrying someone out on a stretcher and a large amount of blood inside the restaurant. About a dozen police cars were at the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The complainant was critically injured.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews of the Auckland City CIB said at the time there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two parties in a family relationship.”

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand