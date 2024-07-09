Emergency services carry a person out of McDonald's in an Auckland suburb. Video / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a family member at an Auckland McDonald’s.

Mitesh Kumar appeared in the Auckland High Court this morning.

Kumar was initially charged with grievous bodily harm in the Auckland District Court following the alleged attack on January 11 at the Stoddard Rd McDonald’s.

But the charge was later upgraded to attempted murder and the case moved to the High Court.

Appearing before Justice Mathew Downs this morning, Kumar pleaded guilty to attempted murder and two charges of failing to assist police with a search.