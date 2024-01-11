Emergency services carry a person out of McDonald's in an Auckland suburb. Video / Benjamin Plummer

A 45-year-old man will appear in court today on charges related to a frenzied attack on a person at an Auckland branch of McDonald’s yesterday.

Police swarmed the fast-food restaurant on Stoddard Rd in Mt Roskill just after 8pm in response to a report of a stabbing, with about a dozen police vehicles attending.

A person was taken to hospital and another was taken into custody.

McDonald's staff were evacuated from the restaurant on Thursday night following the incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The victim remains in hospital with critical injuries, Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews of the Auckland City CIB said this morning.

A 45-year-old man would appear in Auckland District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Matthews said.

About a dozen police vehicles were at the scene yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He reassured the public that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two parties in a family relationship.”

Police attendance at McDonald's on Stoddard Rd after a woman was critically stabbed shortly before 8pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There would be an increased police presence in the area today while a scene exam was completed.

As the matter was now before the court, police were limited in providing further comment.

Footage from the scene last night showed emergency services carrying someone out on a stretcher and a large amount of blood inside the restaurant. About a dozen police vehicles were at the scene.

Family violence - do you need help?

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger call the police on 111 - or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

If you are being abused, remember it’s not your fault. Violence is never okay.

