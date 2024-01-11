A large police presence has responded to a “grievous assault” at an Auckland McDonald’s tonight - with footage from the scene showing emergency services carrying someone out of the restaurant on a stretcher.

Around a dozen police vehicles were seen at the Stoddard Rd McDonald’s in Mount Roskill after the serious incident shortly after 8pm.

Police confirmed one person was attacked in the store tonight.

“Police are in attendance at a premises in Stoddard Road, Wesley after receiving a report of a grievous assault shortly before 8pm,” a police spokesperson said.

“One person has been taken into custody and one other person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries. There will be a Police presence in the area and cordons will be in place while Police investigate the incident.

“Police wish to reassure the public that there is not thought to be any ongoing threat to public safety, this appears to be an isolated incident between two parties known to each other.”

Police have cordoned off the McDonald’s located in a busy shopping area.

Hato Hone St John were also in attendance but referred all questions to police.

A witness at the scene told the Herald someone ran into the fast food restaurant and started stabbing people.

Large pools of blood and medical equipment can be seen near the scene.

The scene at McDonald's on Stoddard Road in Wesley, Mt Roskill, Auckland, where someone was allegedly stabbed. January 11, 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward