Mt Lyford fire: Residents prepare to evacuate as large fire threatens buildings

Residents of a small South Island alpine village are being told to prepare to evacuate after a large fire broke out this morning.

Helicopters are on standby while several fire trucks are on their way to Mt Lyford in North Canterbury.

Houses and other buildings are understood to be under threat from the blaze which began as a grass fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews confirmed to the Herald that they are responding to a house fire in Mt Lyford Village, in the Hurunui District.

Crews were first alerted to the fire at 11.13am.

“There are currently multiple crews in attendance,” Fenz said in a statement.

“The house is fully involved in fire. A nearby vegetation fire, believed to have been caused by the house fire, is now contained.”

Hato Hone St John said they received a call at 11.33am about an incident on Cloudy Range Terrace, Lyford.

One ambulance had been sent.

“Due to the high risk of vegetation fires in the area, nearby residents have been sent a prepare to evacuate notice. No formal evacuations have taken place yet,” Fenz added.

Police say they are helping emergency services after being notified at 11.17am.

“All occupants of the house have been accounted for and the fire, which initially spread to surrounding bushland, is now reported to be under control,” a statement said.