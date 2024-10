Can kiwi bank compete with Aussie banks?, 100,000 Trapped as Israeli Tanks Advance in North Gaza, Westland freedom camping changes, and NZ's lowest-ever Labor weekend road toll.

By RNZ

Mt Hutt skifield isn’t ruling out reopening for a spell after a heavy dumping of snow over the weekend.

Heavy snow fell in the South Island during the long weekend as wild weather lashed much of the country.

Mt Hutt in Methven got nearly a metre of fresh snow.

Mt Hutt ski area manager James McKenzie told Morning Report it was one of the biggest October snowfalls he’d seen in nearly 20 years on the mountain.