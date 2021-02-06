Mt Eden: Pedestrian hit by car, nearby crash leaves one injured

Two people have been injured across two different vehicle collisions in Mt Eden. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden this afternoon.

The collision happened at the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Fairview Rd at 12.24pm today, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said one patient was transported Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, another crash nearby has left one person with moderate injuries.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Eldon Rd and Balmoral Rd, also in Mount Eden, at 1.06pm.

St John said one person in moderate condition was treated at the scene.

One St John ambulance with one manager was sent to each of the Mt Eden incidents.