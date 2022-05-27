Police will hold a stand up today with an update on the investigation into a death in Mount Albert on Tuesday 24 May. Detective Inspector Chris Barry will speak to the media

Police will hold a stand up today with an update on the investigation into a death in Mount Albert on Tuesday 24 May. Detective Inspector Chris Barry will speak to the media

Police have today revealed more details on their investigation into the "brutal" death of a man who was attacked on a Mt Albert walkway.

A homicide inquiry is underway after the man's body was found on the Roy Clements Treeway, a popular walkway next to Mt Albert Grammar in suburban Auckland, on Tuesday. The walkway connects Alberton Ave and St Lukes shopping centre.

"This is now a homicide investigation," Detective Inspector Chris Barry told media today.

The victim was brutally assaulted and a knife was used as a weapon, Barry said. The victim sustained multiple injuries.

Christian Eteuati has been named by police as a person of interest in the case.

The 22-year-old has links in the Sandringham and West Auckland areas, is considered extremely dangerous, and the public is advised not to approach him.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry holds up a photo of Christian Eteuati, the 22-year-old person of interest in the case. Photo / Jed Bradley

The victim's family was "understandably devastated", Barry said.

"We believe the victim was walking along the pathway and was on his way home," Barry said. He was located up the pathway, very close to the boardwalk.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Christian Eteuati. Photo / Supplied

Police don't believe the victim was known to the offender, nor do they believe robbery was a motive. Police are not in a position to release the victim's details.

There have been several gang-related shooting incidents in Auckland this week, but Barry said there was "absolutely no indication" the man's death was gang-related.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Christian Eteuati. Photo / Supplied

The victim's body was found by adult passersby. Police were notified about 6.55pm and believe the crime was committed shortly before, Barry said.

"There would have been other people around ... our message to them is please contact us if you were in the area because you may hold that vital piece of evidence that will assist the investigation."

They are also seeking CCTV and dashcam footage which may be of interest.

• Police say any information that may assist with the investigation can be reported by calling 105 and quoting file number 220524/8192, or Operation Volans. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.