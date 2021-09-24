Mt Albert murder case: Police make fresh appeal for info in killing of Lena Zhang Harrap

Police thank Aucklanders for help in giving information so quickly in relation to the Lena Harrap homicide inquiry. Video / NZ Police

Police thank Aucklanders for help in giving information so quickly in relation to the Lena Harrap homicide inquiry. Video / NZ Police

Police investigating the murder of Lena Zhang Harrap have made a fresh appeal for sightings of a vehicle used by her alleged killer.

Lena Zhang Harrap, 27, was found dead in Mt Albert on Wednesday.

An examination of the Mt Albert scene connected to the killing is nearly complete, police said today.

Yesterday a 31-year-old was arrested in relation to her death and appeared in Auckland District Court charged with unlawful sexual connection and murder.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on Wednesday, October 13.

While police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Zhang's death, they are appealing for information and sightings of a vehicle used by the accused.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe says they are continuing to piece together the events of the crime with the help of the public.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to give us information," he said.

"Police are still seeking any sightings of the vehicle, a white 2004 Hyundai station wagon with the registration EGZ962, used by the alleged offender."

"This vehicle has distinctive brown tape around the left rear window.

"We again extend our condolences to Lena's family and reiterate their pleas for privacy at this difficult time."

If anyone has information relating to this case, or sightings of this vehicle please call 105 and quote the file number 210922/0539.

We are shocked by the news of Lena Zhang Harrap’s death. Lena and her whānau are much loved members of our Heart Kids... Posted by Heart Kids NZ on Thursday, September 23, 2021

NZ charity Heart Kids said Lena and her whānau were much loved members of their community, and they were privileged to have enjoyed her bubbly presence at events, camps and coffee groups.

"Lena's genuine warmth and kindness saw her make many friends from all walks of life - she was a true ray of sunshine and will be sorely missed," the charity said.

Social media has been buzzing with messages of shock and support since Lena's death.

Several posts on the Mount Albert Community Facebook page said they were worried about their safety in the Auckland suburb after the horrific incident, while others suggested lighting a candle in Lena's memory.

"Why in 2021, can't NZ wāhine walk without fear wherever, whenever - a dark carpark, a late-night dog walk, from the bus stop at dusk … or now up our Maunga at 7am?" asked Liz Lyons.

"Lighting a candle seems to bring some peace and light to this dark space," read a post by Sally Rayner.

"Many of us are feeling very emotional at the moment ... ask yourself, "what would Lena do?" Turn that energy into going for a walk and smiling, saying hello to as many people as you can, making their day brighter ... into making a donation, no matter how small," said Caroline Ciacca Church.

A Facebook page MAC Wāhine/Women page was set up on Friday night for women feeling unsafe in the community and wanting to share experiences, warnings and support after Lena's death.

More than 300 members have joined as of noon today.