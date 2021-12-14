Mt Albert homicide: Man accused of killing Lena Zhang Harrap fit to stand trial

Police thank Aucklanders for help in giving information so quickly in relation to the Lena Harrap homicide inquiry. Video / NZ Police

The man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Mt Albert resident Lena Zhang Harrap - a woman with Down syndrome who vanished in September while on a walk through her neighbourhood - has been found fit to stand trial.

However, his name will remain secret for now.

After reviewing two psychiatrist and psychologist reports, Justice Sally Fitzgerald on Wednesday deemed the man "not unfit to stand trial".

As a result, defence lawyer Jonathan Hudson entered not guilty pleas on his client's behalf.

A trial date has been set for next November, but in the meantime the defence has ordered two other reports to address the defendant's mental health.

The 31-year-old, listed in court documents as having no fixed address, was arrested on September 24 for charges of murder and sexual violation.

Harrap disappeared on September 22 while on her daily walk. Her body was discovered hours later along a bush-lined walkway, about a kilometre from her home.

The 27-year-old was active in StarJam, a non-profit which gives those with disabilities an opportunity to perform.

"Lena may have been small in stature but she had the biggest heart," Lynfield College principal Cath Knell said last month.

"Her wicked sense of humour backed up by a mischievous smile brought much joy to those who taught her."

Sexual violation carries a maximum punishment of 20 years' prison, while murder carries a life sentence.