Mt Albert homicide: Investigation under way at Kāinga Ora housing estate with past security issues

A homicide investigation is under way at a Kāinga Ora estate known to have had security issues in the past.

One man died after a reported “disorder incident” on He Ana Way, in Mt Albert, Auckland about 1.15pm yesterday.

Police found one person in a critical condition and another who was seriously injured. St John Ambulance took one person to Auckland City Hospital while the other man died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson said police had not arrested anybody, but she said the two victims were known to each other and police did not believe there was a wider risk to the public.

“Police will have a visible presence in Mount Albert this afternoon, and likely tomorrow, as our investigation progresses,” Anderson said.

“We will be speaking to those in the area who witnessed what has occurred and we encourage anyone else with information that may assist to please contact police as soon as possible.”

‘We had bodyguards here for months’ - residents talk of troublesome neighbour

Trouble at the housing estate, built in 2019, was not new, as Kāinga Ora spent almost $300,000 on security guards to ease concerns about one resident, newsroom.co.nz reported.

Kāinga Ora’s regional director for central and east Auckland, John Tubberty, confirmed the homicide happened at one of the state housing provider’s properties.

He wouldn’t be drawn on security concerns at the complex, saying any further questions should be directed to police.

Security guards were stationed at the complex during the Covid-19 lockdowns, and it remains unclear whether these measures were still in place. Residents who spoke to the Herald after the homicide reported near-constant trouble.

Kāinga Ora told newsroom.co.nz that the security guards were “deployed at this site to mitigate any antisocial behaviour. The primary focus is to provide for the safety and security of vulnerable tenants”.

Homes neighbouring the development are valued at $2 million.

Minutes after the homicide, the Herald could still hear shouts coming from inside the building. Several neighbours stood on their balconies, in the rain, watching police cordon off entrances to their properties.

One resident said she had lived on the street for some 30 years and had never experienced an incident like this.

Another, who asked not to be named because of fears for their safety, said Kāinga Ora refused to answer their complaints about the ongoing poor behaviour of some tenants living in the complex.

“We had bodyguards here for months,” he said. “There was a lot of smashing but this has been escalating and escalating.”

People nearby told the Herald they heard a smashing sound and yelling before emergency services arrived.

“If they [Kāinga Ora] actually dealt with stuff, it would be a deterrent to others,” the concerned resident said.

Tubberty said: “We’re carrying out welfare checks with our customers and we’ll be talking with others living in the immediate area to provide any support needed as this will be distressing for our people.”

