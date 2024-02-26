Emergency services are responding to the incident, with at least four police cars, an ambulance, and a fire truck called to Asquith Ave about 1.20pm. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have been critically injured in an incident in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert today.

A police spokeswoman said they did not believe there was any risk to the wider public from the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred,” she said.

“It’s understood two people, who are known to each other, have received critical injuries.”

St John Ambulance took one person to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition. Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it was on the scene to help St John.

In 2020, newsroom.co.nz reported Kāinga Ora had spent $300,000 on security guards to ease concerns about one resident at its housing complex on Asquith Ave.

Homes neighbouring the Kāinga Ora development are valued at $2 million, according to the newsroom.co.nz report.

Emergency services respond to the incident on Asquith Ave in Mt Albert. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police put up a cordon. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Neighbours voiced their disbelief at the incident and said they had been left in the dark about what had happened.

“I’ve lived on this street for 30 years and never seen anything like this,” one resident said.

Police officers could be seen speaking to a woman at the scene.

Another officer would not let a resident back into her home, saying “It’s a crime scene.”

Several neighbours stood on their balconies, in the rain, at the Kāinga Ora complex watching police cordon off entrances to their properties.

Occasional shouts could be heard from the building.

Police inquiries are ongoing. Photo / Jason Oxenham





A person living in the nearby area, who asked not to be named due to fears for their safety, said Kāinga Ora refused to answer their complaints about ongoing poor behaviour of some tenants living in the complex.

”We had bodyguards here for months,” he said. “There was a lot of smashing but this has been escalating and escalating.”

People nearby told the Herald they heard smashing and yelling before emergency services arrived.

An hour from when the incident is understood to have occurred, police and investigators are still arriving at the address.

A man who was allegedly involved in the incident has been causing issues in the area for at least a year, witnesses said.

“If they [Kainga Ora] actually dealt with stuff, it would be a deterrent to others,” one resident said.

