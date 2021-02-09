MPs' maiden speeches: 'New Zealand spends too much time on sexism, racism and classism'

Labour Party MP Emily Henderson, the new MP for Whangarei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Eight more new MPs will give their maiden speeches to Parliament this afternoon - Act's Mark Cameron, James McDowell, Karen Chhour and Toni Severin then Labour's Emily Henderson,Gaurav Sharma, Sarah Pallett and Glen Bennett.

Karen Chhour - Act

At just 9-years-old Karen Chhour's home was so unsafe she didn't think she'd live to see her tenth birthday.

She ran away and was picked up by Child, Youth and Family (now Oranga Tamariki).

Karen Chhour, Auckland clothing manufacturer and Act Party MP. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Unfortunately my cries for help went unheard and I was sent back into the same situation I ran away from," the Act MP said in her maiden speech to Parliament.

"Around this time my mother's marriage was ending and she eventually ended up on the DPB (Domestic Purposes Benefit).

"What was going on at home was affecting me in my day-to-day life in many ways. I was quiet and reserved and easily upset.

"This made me a target for bullies. The bullying got so bad in intermediate that it was decided it was best for me to leave rather than dealing with the problem."

Chhour described her mental health at that stage as "being in the toilet" and said she was at rock bottom.

Again she ran away but this time CYFs moved her to live with another family member.

"I was a teen moving around from relative's houses to friend's couches and back with my mother when I had nowhere else to go. I was bounced from pillar to post, and by the time I was 14 I had moved schools seven times.

"I could not keep up, so I did what so many have done before – I simply dropped out. I got a job, saved what I could and eventually moved into a flat and became completely independent. I worked the graveyard shifts at McDonalds, while I tried to continue my education by day doing a course."

At 18-years-old she and her now husband, Meng, had their first child and soon after bought their first house. Three more children followed.

Chhour, from Auckland's North Shore, said ethnicity and culture should not be how Oranga Tamariki didn't what was best for children and called for the organisation to be "colour-blind".

New Zealand spends "too much time on the (isms) in this country, racism, sexism, and classism" and the words were used as weapons to distract from what needs to be done, she said.

"I was judged when I was younger, sometimes very openly, about just being another Maori drop out that would never get anywhere in life. I soon learned that it did not matter how hard I worked to improve myself, if someone wants to they will always find a reason to try and drag you down.

"We cannot just accept this is okay, but we also can't let this distract us from reaching our goals."

Mark Cameron - Act

Mark Cameron believes he owes a debt he will struggle to ever repay to the New Zealanders who fought in World War II.

"To have risked so much, the loss to family, potential not realised, dreams never met and yet all those brave souls who flew on."

Mark Cameron, Kaipara dairy farmer and Act Party MP. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But the Northland farmer dedicated his maiden speech to "all the men and women farmers, the fishing folks and all of New Zealand's blue-collar workers".

Cameron said his mission was to return a sense of pride to rural New Zealand.

"We farmers are tired and weary of being political fodder for some New Zealanders' guilty conscience about their own environment."

He said Act would not accept "cynical soundbites" about "dirty dairy" and "suggestions animals are destroying the planet or that industry perpetually pollutes".

"Rural New Zealand deserves better than being told 'desist and diversify' by people with so little experience of how farming and industry actually works."

Cameron said his greatest goal in Parliament was to restore the understanding that farmers were "so bloody important".

Toni Severin - Act

As a small business owner, new Act MP Toni Severin says "the red tape and taxes that are constantly piled on us" means costs they often can't afford.

And according to a statistic she read in the Air New Zealand magazine last year which stuck with her, 97 per cent of the businesses in New Zealand were small businesses.

Toni Severin, Christchurch business director and Act Party MP. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Severin said she was in Parliament to ask questions on behalf of those businesspeople.

"Once you have a successful business, people say things like, how lucky you are; you must be successful because you own all this, but what they forget is all the hard work we have had to put into our business.

"Long hours, personal money, one partner working at another job or two, no holidays; just some of the sacrifices we have made because we believe in our business."

Severin, from Christchurch, said the other reason she was in Parliament was education because "one size fits all schools do not work". She said politicians needed to have open minds.

"So often it's environmentalists versus farmers; teachers versus student learning; victims versus prisoners. We have to find balance and make sure all these groups are helped. We are letting too many people down on both sides of the fence."

James McDowall - Act

James McDowall identifies as a "libertarian, vegetarian firearms enthusiast".

In his maiden speech, the Hamiltonian said he got into politics as a teenager after attending an Act function where he me Roger Douglas, Richard Prebble, Rodney Hide and a younger David Seymour.

ACT Party MP James McDowall. Photo / Supplied

"I found them all to be straight-shooting people who say it like it is and talked a lot of economic sense. I never thought I would eventually go on to represent the party in Parliament, but here we are – life is full of unexpected twists and turns."

McDowall said while his 3-year-old daughter Sofia didn't really understand his new job, she liked to tell her friends at daycare that her daddy works at the Beehive (which is home to the Government).

"Which is not quite true but you never know what the future may hold," said McDowall.

"And I do find it quite entertaining when she tells me to be careful of the bees at work. I actually think she's wise beyond her years."

McDowall said New Zealanders didn't give themselves enough credit for how well they look after the environment.

"I contrast this with scenes that I witnessed first-hand while visiting several towns and villages in Asia a few years ago. Residents were dumping all of their household waste, including heavy metals, directly into the tributaries of a major river. The banks were absolutely littered with rubbish that hadn't made it all the way down.

"That river flows into the South China Sea. This happens all over the world. So when I see images on TV of the 'floating rubbish islands' in the Pacific Ocean, I know exactly where that stuff came from."

Emily Henderson - Labour, Whangārei

It's not Norman Kirk's words about New Zealanders just needing "someone to love, somewhere to live, somewhere to work and something to hope for" which rattle around Emily Henderson's head.

Instead she remembers what the former Labour leader said after winning the 1972 election: "And now comes the job of making dreams come true."

Labour Party MP Emily Henderson, the new MP for Whangarei. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Northland lawyer said each MP came to Parliament with the hopes and dreams of thousands of people on their shoulders - in her case she carried the weight of the 98,300 people of Whangārei.

Henderson said as a Family Court and criminal lawyer she'd seen the impacts of her city getting progressively poorer - violence, drug and alcohol abuse, suicide, neglect, over-crowded houses, sick kids and worn-out parents.

"After 40 odd years of neo-liberalism and trickle down economics, that's what trickles down in Whangarei. That kind of poverty causes more than material deprivation."

She said Kirk's Labour Party believed creating a level playing field should be the state's first responsibility and the basic measure of a decent society.

"In the years since, we've been shamed into thinking that ideal is in some way naïve and even presumptuous. That equity and justice are dreams we cannot afford. That a level playing field is just too much uphill work.

"Well, Whangarei is over feeling ashamed."

Henderson said she didn't think it was naive to think it was worth shouldering the responsibility to uplift the vulnerable and that was proven last year by the Labour-led government putting people first.

As well as her commitment to Whangārei, Henderson said there was much more to do in the criminal and family courts which were under strain.

"Nowhere in the criminal court are the cracks more evident than in the plight of vulnerable defendants and witnesses: Children, rape complainants, those with issues that impact their ability to communicate in or understand trials."