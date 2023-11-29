A serious crash on State Highway 7 near Hanmer Springs has emergency services responding.

A serious crash on State Highway 7 near Hanmer Springs has emergency services responding.

Emergency services are racing to the scene of a serious crash near Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury.

It is understood there are serious injuries after the crash on Mouse Point Rd at Leslie Hills just after 8.04am.

The crash has closed State Highway 7 between Hanmer Springs junction and Leslie Hills Rd.

Hato Hone St John said they were alerted to the crash at 8.04am.

“We’re currently on the scene with one ambulance, one helicopter and two PRIME doctors [Primary Response In Medical Emergencies],” a spokeswoman said.

The police Serious Crash Unit is attending the crash near the Marble Point stock underbridge.

Waka Kotahi has advised road users to avoid the area or delay their journey - and has warned the highway could be closed into the afternoon.

There is no detour available in this area which follows the Waiau River, the transport agency’s maintenance contract manager for North Canterbury, Steve Rusbatch said.

Motorists are advised to delay their travel or use SH1 through Kaikōura to get to Nelson or the Arthur’s Pass route (SH73) if they are travelling between the West Coast/ Buller and Canterbury.

MORE TO COME